Imphal: The Indian Army and Assam Rifles recovered a large quantity of contraband tobacco products valued at approximately Rs 14 lakh along the Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur, officials said on Tuesday.

The joint operation was carried out near the Moreh–Chandel route in Tengnoupal district within the past 24 hours, based on credible intelligence inputs regarding illegal cross-border movement.

According to a statement from the Defence Wing, the patrol intercepted a suspicious vehicle bearing registration number MN01AS4250 near a football ground adjacent to Road Opening Party (ROP) Picket No. 18.

Upon inspection, security personnel recovered 28 packages containing an estimated 14,000 boxes of Win Win brand cigarettes, each containing 20 sticks. The contraband is suspected to have been smuggled from Myanmar.

One individual was apprehended in connection with the case. The seized items, along with the vehicle and the accused, were handed over to the appropriate authorities for further investigation.

