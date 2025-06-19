Imphal: The Manipur police have busted an interstate liquor smuggling network with the seizure of over 250 bottles of the Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) from a vehicle intercepted at a place along the Manipur-Assam border on Wednesday, the officials said.

The police reported on Thursday that someone was illegally transporting the consignment, marked for sale in Assam only, across state lines.

Acting on directions from various sources that the inter-state liquor smugglers are trying to render their clandestine trade, the Jiribam district police conducted a special operation laying out special check posts along interstate borders

During the operation, the police intercepted a white Gypsy vehicle bearing registration no. MN 01AS 4499 at Jiribam Bazar of the Jiribam district, sharing borders with the Cachar district of Assam to the west.

Thingbaijam Sanjitkumar Singh (42) of Leingangpokpi, under Jiribam Police Station in Jiribam District, drove the vehicle from which the police seized illegal items.

The arrested individual was unable to produce relevant documents for the seized items on spot verification, the police report stated.

The seized items include six bottles of Gentlemen club (750ml), 9 bottles of Iconic white (375ml),14 bottles of McDowells (375 ml) 14 bottles, Sterling Reserve B7 (180ml) 38 bottles, Oppa (360ml) 8 bottles, Vintage (750ml) 2 bottles, 2 bottles of Kusum beer (750ml), 11 bottles of Corona Extra beer (355ml), 36 cans of Kingfisher beer (500ml), and 12 bottles of Old monk beer (500ml).

The police handed over the alleged smuggler, along with the seized items and impounded vehicle, to the Excise Department after completing the necessary formalities.