Imphal: The Coordination Committee (CorCom), an apex body of six banned outfits in Manipur, has expressed concern over the killings of indigenous people and enforced disappearances in the state.

In a statement issued on International Human Rights Day 2024, CorCom alleged that there is a continuous effort to drive a wedge between indigenous communities in Manipur.

The statement claimed that the central government’s proxy wars have restricted the movement of people in Manipur, with many indigenous people being confined to limited spaces, akin to concentration camps. This has resulted in a violation of their rights.

The issue of enforced disappearances has gained prominence with the recent case of Laishram Kamalbabu, 54, who has been missing for over two weeks.

Despite demands for his safe release, the authorities have shown no accountability, the statement added.

The number of missing people in the ethnic violence in Manipur has risen to 33, according to government figures.

The ethnic violence, which began on May 3, 2023, between the Meitei people and the Kuki-Zo tribal community, has claimed over 260 lives.

The CorCom has also condemned the “government’s actions”, alleging that they are engineering killings and enforced disappearances of indigenous people.