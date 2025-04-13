Manipur: CoTU intensifies Anti-Meitei campaign in Kangpokpi

Imphal: The Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) has intensified campaigns to prevent infiltration, trespassing, and movements of the Meiteis in the Kuki-Zo-dominated Kangpokpi district on the NH-102 in Manipur on Sunday.

Following the intensified stance, state authorities maintained a strict vigil over Meitei movements in the area.

Meanwhile, the Kuki-Zo people organized a mass protest by reopening a checkpoint at the Gamgiphai area in Kangpokpi on Sunday against the forced attempt by Meitei people to trespass their areas in Manipur.

The protestors held aloft banners proclaiming, “We will not allow any Meitei in Kukiland until the authority arranges a political solution at the earliest.” The demonstrators, predominantly women, also chanted slogans including, “We want separate administration,” and “No trespassing by the Meiteis.”

According to the sources, CoTU started taking foolproof measures to check infiltration of Meiteis following a recent road accident in the Kangpokpi district involving a truck carrying goods, where they found a Meitei man concealed among the sacks of potatoes.

Earlier, the Kuki voluntary organizations had already restricted the movements of the Meiteis on the National Highways in Manipur within the Kuki-Zo areas to fulfill their demand for a separate administration.

In their efforts to achieve the goal, an ethnic violence between the Meiteis and the Kukis erupted on May 3, 2023, in which over 260 individuals lost their lives.