Manipur: CS calls for implementation of SC-ST Act

Imphal: The Chief Secretary of the Manipur Government, Vineet Joshi has called for the implementation of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 (PoA Act) and the Protection of Civil Rights Act, 1989 (PCR Act) in the state.

In an official statement issued on Friday, the Chief Secretary said that cooperation among various stakeholder Departments including the Police and District Administration to effectively implement the provisions given in these Acts is the right approach.

The Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act seeks to prevent offences against members of SCs and STs by criminalizing discriminatory behaviours and acts of violence.

Similarly, the Protection of Civil Rights Act outlaws practices such as untouchability, ensuring that SCs and STs enjoy the full range of civil rights guaranteed under Article 17 of the Constitution of India (Abolition of Untouchability).

The Chief Secretary also chaired a meeting attended by the Director General of Police, Commissioners, and other officers of Home, OBC and SC, Tribal Affairs and Hills, and Law Departments of the Government of Manipur.

Various issues include the functioning and strengthening of the SC/ST Protection Cell at the State Police HQ and the Special Police Stations for registering offences under these Acts, functioning and strengthening of the Judicial Machinery such as Special Courts and Exclusive Special Courts for speedy trials of crimes registered under these Acts, relief and rehabilitation of atrocity victims, the incentive of inter-caste marriages, generating awareness in public and training and sensitization of public officials were discussed during the meeting.

The Chief Secretary said the implementation of these Acts in letter and spirit and said that the Home Department would be the appropriate Department to coordinate the implementation of CSS related to these Acts, as coordination for prosecuting cases would be easier for the Home Department.

He also directed the TA and Hills Department to submit the Annual Reports to the Ministry as soon as possible and added that a review meeting on the implementation of these Acts will be held every three months.