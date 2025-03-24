Imphal: Manipur Chief Secretary PK Singh has instructed the authorities for early completion of construction works at the 15-kilometer portion of the road which is reducing to a death trap on NH-37 connecting Imphal to Silchar.

Officials said that the Chief Secretary has advised the representatives of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited,(NHIDCL) and Avantika Constructions also known as Sri Avantika Contractors (I) Limited or SACIL to this effect at the earliest.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The instruction came after the various organizations including the Youth Welfare Club and Women Development Committee of Patsoi Part (I) in Imphal West district launched road blockade agitation for the fifth day on Monday at the Patsoi area on this NH-37.

The protesters alleged that about a 15 km stretch ofImphal-Silchar National Highway 37 between oriental College and Keithelmanbi has almost become a deathtrap for motorists with multiple craters and potholes following the apathy of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

At different locations, the construction company dug up the roads extensively as part of a large-scale road concretization project.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

President of the Patsoi Part I Women Development Association Arambam Ibemhal said that the authorities have started the construction of the Oriental College-Patsoi section in 2021 but the authority has not black topped the road till date.

Officials said that the SACIL took up the project under the supervision of the NHIDCL.