Guwahati: Manipur continued to be gripped by widespread protests overnight, marked by a government building set ablaze, torchlight processions, and violent clashes between demonstrators and security forces.

The unrest, defying prohibitory orders, stems from the recent arrests of a Meitei organization, the Arambai Tenggol leader, and four others.

Police confirmed intense confrontations erupted in Kwakeithel, Singjamei, and Sangakpham in the Imphal area, where police resorted to firing tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse agitated crowds.

In a significant escalation, protesters torched the Sub-Divisional Collector (SDC) Office at Yairipok Tulihal in Imphal East district, causing partial damage and destroying official records. Authorities have launched an investigation to identify those responsible for the arson.

Protesters escalated their tactics by creating road blockades with soil mounds in Sekmai, Koirengei (Imphal West), and Bishnupur to impede security force movement.

Protesters also burnt tyres on roads, leading to further clashes with security personnel in Wangkhei, Yairipok, and Khurai (Imphal East), where police deployed tear gas. This morning, burnt tyres and billowing smoke were visible across several Imphal localities.

“The situation remains tense,” a police officer stated, noting numerous road obstructions, including those on the Tiddim road leading to Imphal airport, which security forces have partially cleared.

Women’s groups have also joined the demonstrations, staging torchlight processions in Khurai and demanding the immediate formation of a state government, as Manipur is currently under President’s Rule.

Notably, the arrests of Arambai Tenggol leader Kanan Singh and four other individuals on Saturday, June 7, sparked the protests.

While the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) confirmed the arrest of an Arambai Tenggol member at Imphal Airport on Sunday for alleged involvement in the 2023 Manipur violence, police have not yet disclosed details regarding the other four arrests.