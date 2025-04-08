Imphal: Eviction drives on illegal structures and clearance of drainage and culvert from Taphou Liangrnai to Vishal Mall junction at Rikhumai Taphou in Senapati district of the state on the National Highway 102 linking Moreh, Manipur to Dimapur (Nagaland) via Imphal was launched.

The drive was carried out on illegal structures and encroachments within the 10-meter row of the NH-102, such as houses/boundary fences or walls/roofs, storage of items, goods, and building materials for commercial or private use.

On the first day of the program, approximately 20 toilets and their outlets, 3 pigsties, and 2 poultry farms were dismantled and removed, and the drive will continue until Tuesday.

The District Administration of Senapati, in coordination with Karong Senapati Town Committee, Naga People Organization, Senapati District Students Association, Senapati District Police Personnel, officials of NHIDCL, district police, and representatives of village authority organized the drive that started on Monday.

It was carried out after an order had been issued by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Senapati, to all the residents and owners along the NH-102 sections from Liangmai Taphou to Khongnem Thana.

Rang David Kung, MCS, Additional District Magistrate under whose overall supervision the drive was earned out said that the two-day program is being carried on in the interest of public health, environmental protection with the removal of unauthorized structures, including toilets, pigsties, poultry forms and direct waste outlets along the Senapati River.

The District Administration, Senapati, further appealed and requested all the citizens of Senapati District to abide by the orders issued and remove the illegal structures soon along the NH-102 and the Senapati River.