Manipur: Extortionist linked to banned PLA outfit arrested

Guwahati: Manipur police arrested a 56-year-old man for allegedly extorting money from educational institutions.

The accused was identified as Shamurailatpam Bipin Sharma alias Nanda.

He was arrested on Monday for allegedly extorting money from educational institutions in the Manipur valley.

According to the police, Nanda is linked to the proscribed People’s Liberation Army (PLA), the armed wing of the banned Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF).

The arrest was made at Khongman Mangjil Zone 1 under the Irilbung police station in Imphal East district.

During the arrest, the police recovered two mobile phones with SIM cards, a sum of illegally collected money, and incriminating documents, including demand letters, from Nanda’s possession.

The police report stated that Nanda was involved in extorting money from schools, colleges, the general public, and government officials.

An FIR has been registered against Nanda, and further investigations are underway.