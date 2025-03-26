Imphal: The Federation of Haomee (FH), a civil society organization based in the Imphal Valley of Manipur on Wednesday demanded the resignation of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah from his post on moral grounds.

Speaking to the Reporters at Imphal on Wednesday, the president of the FH, Sapamcha Jadumani, said that the Union Home Minister has failed to translate his assurances on free movement on the National Highways in Manipur into reality.

Amit Shah had already announced free movements on NHs in Manipur from March 8 but there is still a restriction on the movement of the Meiteis on these roads.

Concerning the amnesty scheme initiated by the Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla that ended on March 6, S Jadumani asserted that some Kuki-Zo outfits in the hill districts are openly challenging the government for not surrendering the weapons to the government authorities until their goal – a separate administration is achieved.

The FH president expressed his views that the governments could have contained the anti-social activities in the valley districts whereas in the hills it turned out otherwise at present.

“This has clearly indicated that administrations in the president’s rule in Manipur have apparently turned out to be a flop show at this juncture. This responsibility must be borne by the Union Home Minister”, S Jadumani stated.

S Jadumani further stated that the Supreme Court’s directive to the government to complete the assembly delimitation exercise in Manipur within three months is yet another design to completely wipe out the indigenous people.

He added that the ongoing violence is between the indigenous people of the state against the Kukis coming from outside.