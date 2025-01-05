Manipur: Fire razes seven houses in Tengnoupal

Imphal: A massive fire broke out at Mission Veng in the Moreh Ward number two under the Moreh police station in Tengnoupal, Manipur.

The fire completely ripped apart seven houses destroying properties worth lakhs of rupees on night, a report of the Manipur Fire Services, Imphal head office said on Sunday.

Two persons who tried to douse the devastating fire also sustained injuries. Four fire tenders – two from the Moreh Fire Service Station and an equal number of fire tenders from Tamu of Myanmar were pressed into service but the deadly fire had already destroyed the seven semi-pucca houses.

The fire that started from a short circuit and additionally burst into two gas cylinders led to the devastation of the wooden portions of the semi-pucca house belonging to one Mamang Touthang, a resident of Mission Veng of the Moreh Ward Number Two at around 10:30 pm on Sunday.

The tongue of fire had soon spread its tentacle and destroyed all seven houses.

Two fire tenders from the Moreh fire service station led by its officer in charge Isha Ahammed on reaching the report pressed into services to douse the flames.

But the fire had almost caused extensive damage to the flame and almost all the wooden structures of the house were badly damaged.

With the enforcement of two fire tenders from the Myanmar side, managed to douse the fire. However, the firefighters managed to prevent the horrendous flame from being further spread to the adjoining areas and houses.

Two Kuki tribals namely C Chongloi and his wife sustained injuries in the incident. The husband was rushed to the Churachandpur district hospital and his wife was given treatments at the Moreh Primary Health Centre.

The houses destroyed in the fire belonged to Mamang Touthang, Thangolet Thouthang, Thangsen Thouthang, Letmisen Chongloi, Akhilamang Haokip, Polpolal Baite and D Jong Kholen.

A fire service official said that a team from the head office is at present assessing the properties lost in the devastating fire.