Manipur: Firing suspect arrested near Churachandpur girls’ hostel

Imphal: India’s security forces apprehended an individual allegedly involved in a firing incident near the Girls’ Hostel of the Medical College in Churachandpur district, Manipur.

The accused, reportedly from the Kuki-Zo community, was taken into custody on Thursday, officials confirmed.

The arrest followed multiple complaints from local residents and the medical college authorities. Acting on these reports, Assam Rifles, in coordination with civil police and other law enforcement agencies, launched a cordon and search operation in the Churachandpur district headquarters.

According to officials, the suspect had fired several rounds at the gate of the Girls’ Hostel around 4 PM on Wednesday before fleeing the scene. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.

The identity of the accused has not been disclosed, and he has been handed over to the Churachandpur district police for further legal action.

Authorities have initiated an investigation into the motive and circumstances surrounding the unprovoked firing.