Manipur: Forest Chief calls for endemic & rare orchid conservation

Imphal: Manipur Additional Chief Secretary and Principal Chief Conservation of Forest, Anurag Bajpai, IFS on Sunday, called for the promotion of eco-tourism and conservation of endemic, endangered, and rare orchids of the state.

Anurag Bajpai made the statement during an inspection visit to the management activities in the state Orchidarium at Khonghampat in Imphal West district of Manipur.

During the visit, Anurag examined the orchid species which the center cultivates in earthen pots and within ground plots. He also assessed the interpretation center facilities designed to engage and inform tourists.

Conveying serious concern about the maintenance of orchids, particularly in earthen pots and planted on the ground, Anurag directed the District Forest Officer (Wildlife) for swift action to improve the state of Orchidarium.

Anurag further noted the impact of harmful dust on sensitive orchids created by the construction of the National Highway and the cutting of hills.

Moreover, Anurag also instructed the officials concerned to develop a circuit for eco-tourism at Imphal West by connecting the state orchidarium, Bambusetum, Arboretum, and Biodiversity Park under development at Khonghampat through the trek route and further connecting Heingang Nagar Van including Polo Marjing.