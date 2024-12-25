Manipur: Fresh gunfights reported across state

Guwahati: Fresh gunfights were reported between miscreants at different locations in Manipu.

The police on Wednesday said that the incidents occurred on Tuesday night at Thamnapokpi village in Imphal East and Uyok Ching in Kangpokpi district

Another gunfight happened around 7 am on Wednesday at Sinam village in the Khundrakpam Assembly constituency, Imphal East.

However, there were no reports of any casualties during the incidents. of the incidents.

It was also reported that these incidents were a result of provocative firing.

In Thamnapokpi, police and security forces had to resort to firing to control the clashes.

However who was behind the clashes and firings were known till the filing of this report.