Imphal: A fresh wave of violence erupted in Manipur on Saturday after Kuki women attacked an inter-district bus service.

The attack occurred at Gampiphai in Kangpokpi district, where a mob from the Kuki community blocked the bus and pelted stones, disrupting the newly resumed service. Security forces responded by firing tear gas and using baton charges, leaving several people injured.

The Imphal-hill bound bus service resumed after 22 months of ethnic violence, following Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s directive to ensure free movement across all routes in the state from March 8.

This marks the second attempt to restart public transport on these routes. A previous effort in December failed due to a lack of passengers at the Manipur State Transport station in Moirangkhom, Imphal.

On Saturday, Churachandpur and Senapati bound buses departed from Imphal airport at 10 am under heavy security, escorted by central forces and army personnel.

The Churachandpur-bound bus reached Kangvai without any untoward incident, while the Senapati-bound bus faced no obstruction until it reached Kanglatongbi in Imphal West district.

However, the bus was obstructed at Gampiphai, where it was attacked, resulting the violent clash.

According to reports, the transport services were resumed to “alleviate public inconveniences and as an initiative towards restoring normalcy in the state.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent directive also instructed security forces to ensure free movement on all routes in Manipur from March 8 and take strict action against any disruptions.

The announcement follows the imposition of President’s Rule under suspended animation in Manipur since February 13, after Chief Minister N. Biren Singh resigned from office.