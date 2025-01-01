Imphal: Suspected militants allegedly launched a fresh attack on the Kadangband area in Imphal West district during the early hours of New Year’s Day.

According to reports, militants positioned in the hills of Kangpokpi district opened fire on Kadangband around 1 am, using sophisticated weapons and hurling bombs.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Village volunteers retaliated and additional security forces were immediately deployed to the area.

Also Read: Assam: Drunk man held for assaulting cop in Moran

While no injuries were reported, the attack forced several villagers residing in vulnerable homes to seek shelter in safer locations.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Assam: Cattle smuggling attempt foiled in Dhubri

Kadangband has been a frequent target of militant attacks since the outbreak of violence in the state last May.

It may be mentioned that the violence in Manipur has been going on for over two years with at least 250 people being killed and 50000 displaced.