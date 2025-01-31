Imphal: The Manipur government has announced a project for the development of the Ikoppat Lake currently under great human pressure due to heavy encroachments in the development of farms by several fishing co-operative societies.

This dying lake is situated in the western part of Athokpam and Khangabok villages, at a distance of about 32 km in the south-eastern direction from the capital Imphal, Manipur.

Appreciating the public’s concern for conserving water bodies in and around Ikoppat Lake, Chief Minister N Biren Singh visited and interacted with the leaders of these two villages on Thursday.

During the flash visit, Singh announced the development projects at the Ikoppat Lake its surface area measures 13.5 km, and the channel cleaning of Loukhong wetland with a cost of Rs. 1.2 crore each in the work program.

During the meeting with the concerned officials and leaders of the concerned villages, Singh was informed that the depths of this lake have become much shallower currently.

Physico-chemical analysis of the water samples from the lake reveals highly polluted conditions. The volume of the lake is estimated at 0.013 cu km.

Singh also announced to take up of certain development works at Ikoppat and Khangabok water bodies.

He announced for the allocation Rs. 50 lakhs to install water pumps at four paddy fields including Louhonbi Loukon, Keipha Loukon, Kiyam Loukon, and Tentharam Loukon.

Singh also reassured for the construction of an open gym in Thoubal district’s Khangabok.