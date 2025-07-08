Shillong: A 19-year-old youth was allegedly subjected to custodial torture at the Sohra Police Station in Meghalaya, according to media reports.

The incident occurred on July 6 and has since prompted calls for an impartial investigation.

The youth, identified as Getwin, was reportedly taken to the police station around 9 am after his mother was informed that police were looking for him. She later returned in the evening to find him in a severely injured condition.

Reports allege that the teenager was not only physically assaulted but also forced to drink water from a toilet while in custody. He was first taken to the Sohra Community Health Centre and later shifted to Civil Hospital Shillong due to the seriousness of his injuries.

Following the incident, the youth’s mother filed complaints with the Meghalaya Human Rights Commission (MHRC) and the Superintendent of Police, East Khasi Hills. She has requested a swift and transparent inquiry into the alleged torture.

The case has raised concerns over alleged police misconduct and prompted discussions around custodial practices in the region. The family is seeking legal action and accountability.