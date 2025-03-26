Manipur Governor appoints Naorem Roshibina Devi as DSP (Sports)

Imphal: Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla handed over the appointment letter to Arjuna Awardee and celebrated Wushu player Naorem Roshibina Devi, officially appointing her as Deputy Superintendent of Police (Sports) in the state police department.

The ceremony, held at Raj Bhavan, was attended by her coach and family members.

The Governor, in an official statement, highlighted Roshibina’s exceptional contributions to sports and her role as an inspiration to the younger generation.

Recognizing her outstanding achievements in national and international tournaments, the Manipur government approved her appointment during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on January 30, 2025.

Roshibina’s illustrious career includes a silver medal at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China (2023), a silver at the World Wushu Championship in Texas, USA (2023), and a gold medal at the Moscow Wushu Stars Championship in Russia (2023). Her remarkable achievements earned her the prestigious Arjuna Award, presented by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 9, 2024.

Previously, the former Governor of Manipur, Anusuiya Uikey, also acknowledged her accomplishments by granting her Rs 1 lakh during a ceremony at Raj Bhavan on January 13, 2024.

The appointment as DSP (Sports) reflects the government’s commitment to honoring and integrating accomplished athletes into public service while inspiring future generations of sports enthusiasts.