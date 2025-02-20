

Imphal: Manipur Governor Ajay Bhalla on Thursday announced a general amnesty and urged people from all communities to surrender looted and illegally held weapons within seven days, assuring that no punitive action would be taken against those who comply.

In his appeal, Governor Bhalla expressed deep concern over the illegal circulation of arms and ammunition, which were either looted or unlawfully taken from various locations, including state armories.

He emphasized that these weapons pose a significant threat to public safety and security.

“The people in both the valley and hills have endured immense hardships over the past 20 months due to a series of unfortunate incidents affecting peace and communal harmony,” he said.

To restore normalcy and allow people to resume their daily lives, the governor urged all communities to contribute to ending hostilities and maintaining peace.

He specifically called on the youth to voluntarily surrender looted and illegal weapons to the nearest police station, outpost, or security forces camp within seven days.

He reiterated that no punitive action would be taken against those who surrender their weapons within the given timeframe. However, strict action will follow against anyone found in possession of such arms after the deadline.

The government remains committed to a peaceful resolution and to safeguarding the future of the state’s youth. The governor called for collective efforts to rebuild Manipur with hope and trust for a brighter future.