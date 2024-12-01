Imphal: In a bid to preserve Manipur‘s rich history, the state government has initiated plans to restore the historic Langthabal Palace. The palace, built by King Gambhir Singh in 1827 AD, was used by the Assam Rifles since the British colonial era.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of new infrastructure to accommodate the Assam Rifles.

The Chief Minister emphasized the historical significance of the land and the long-standing demand for the relocation of the security forces.

The Assam Rifles has already vacated 10 acres of land adjacent to the Manipur University campus, with plans to relinquish the remaining 10 acres.

The Manipur government has allocated Rs. 20 crore for the restoration of the palace, which will be undertaken by the Tourism Department in consultation with the Art and Culture Department.

Major General Ravroop Singh, SM IG-IGAR (S), expressed gratitude to the state government for providing suitable alternative accommodation for the Assam Rifles.

He acknowledged the historical significance of the land and assured the public that the security forces are committed to working collaboratively with the people of Manipur.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including cabinet ministers, MLAs, and senior government officials.