Manipur: Hate posters against Meiteis removed in Churachandpur

Imphal: Security forces and civil police in Churachandpur district of Manipur swiftly removed two provocative posters that appeared in public areas on Wednesday, following outrage on social media.

The posters, carrying a divisive message targeting the Meitei community, were taken down on the directive of the Raj Bhavan, according to officials.

The offensive message—“If you believe you can coexist with Meiteis, you are a very special kind of stupid”—was displayed on large banners placed near the Mini Secretariat in Tuibong and at the Tuibong Traffic Point.

The inflammatory content quickly drew public attention and condemnation online, prompting immediate action from authorities.

Initial investigations suggest that unknown individuals installed the hate-filled posters after tearing down a banner promoting the ongoing Shirui Lily Festival in Ukhrul district. That festival-related poster had been displayed near the same Mini Secretariat location.

So far, no group or individual has come forward to claim responsibility for the incident. Law enforcement officials have confirmed that efforts are ongoing to identify and apprehend those behind the act, which is being treated as a serious attempt to incite communal discord.