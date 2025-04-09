Manipur HC petition seeks NIA probe into missing student case

Imphal: A petition has been submitted to the High Court of Manipur seeking the transfer of a missing person case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), following the unexplained disappearance of 20-year-old college student Luwangthem Mukesh, who has been missing since March 16, 2025.

The petition, filed on April 7, calls for urgent action after state law enforcement agencies have failed to make any progress in locating Mukesh over the past three weeks.

S Sukadeva Sharma, convenor of the Joint Action Committee Against the Disappearance of Luwangthem Mukesh, revealed that a complaint has also been lodged with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). He criticized the authorities’ inaction, despite national-level attention on the case.

Notably, Congress MP Dr. Angomcha Bimol Akoijam raised the issue in the Lok Sabha on April 3, urging the Union Home Minister to intervene and ensure a swift resolution.

The state government has announced a Rs 10 lakh reward for any credible information that leads to the safe recovery of Mukesh, who hails from Keishampat Leimajam Leikai in Imphal West district.

His last known location was Joujangtek in Churachandpur district, where he was reportedly headed by car on the day he went missing.

The plea to involve the NIA reflects growing frustration among Mukesh’s family and civil society groups, who are demanding greater accountability and transparency in the ongoing investigation.