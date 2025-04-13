Imphal: A cache of arms and ammunition was recovered by the central security forces comprising Assam Rifles, Border Security forces, and Manipur police on Saturday along the border districts of Churachandpur and Tengnoupal with Myanmar’s international border to the south.

In the routine search operations and area domination conducted by the joint team in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Changpikot, Siden, H. Kotlia, and Dampi hill in Churachandpur District, three pumpi mortars were recovered.

No arrests were made as the anti-social activists managed to flee from the scene on seeing the approaching Indian security forces.

In yet another operation at the General Area Border Pillar 87 near Yangoupokpi under Tengnoupal police station in Tengnoupal District, the following items were recovered.

Two INSAS magazines, one AK magazine, forty 5.56 mm INSAS live rounds, thirty 7.62 mm AK live rounds, 6 Lathode rounds, twelve 7.62 mm fired cases, three Electric Detonators, one TNT Slab, one Backpack, one Camouflage uniform, one Jacket, one Blanket, and one footwear.

The report added that the recovered items were later handed over to the concerned police stations for necessary legal action.