Imphal: An indefinite economic blockade began at midnight on Monday, disrupting traffic on National Highway-37, the crucial link between Imphal and Silchar via Jiribam district headquarters in Manipur.

The blockade was imposed by the Noney District Rationing Agent Joint Action Committee of Manipur.

The Committee’s Convenor, Atul Golmei, announced the decision during a press briefing on Monday.

The action was taken in response to the state government’s failure to clear pending payments owed to the Noney District Rationing Agents for the past four years.

On December 7, 2024, the Committee had issued an ultimatum to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, demanding the immediate clearance of the outstanding payments.

The blockade has restricted the movement of all vehicles carrying goods to and from Imphal and Silchar. However, essential services like medical, water supply, media, and religious ceremonies have been exempted.

Golmei urged the government to promptly address the issue and clear the pending payments, which range from 2019 to November 2024.