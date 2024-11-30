Imphal: The internet shutdown in nine districts of Manipur has been extended for another two days, while curfew restrictions have been partially lifted.

The Manipur government has announced that mobile internet, data services, VSATs, and VPNs will remain suspended until 5:15 PM on December 1, 2024.

The affected districts include Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Kangpokpi, Jiribam, Churachandpur, and Pherzawl.

As a temporary relief, curfew has been relaxed from 5 AM to 4 PM on November 30 in Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, and Bishnupur districts.

The ongoing internet restrictions and curfew measures are aimed at maintaining public order and preventing further disturbances in the region.

