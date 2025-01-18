Manipur: JAC demands NIA probe in Imphal abduction and killing case

Imphal: The Joint Action Committee (JAC) formed in response to the abduction and death of Md Shahnawas Khan has demanded clarity on the circumstances of his death and called for the case to be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The committee has also refused to claim Khan’s body until an understanding is reached. They have set a 24-hour deadline for the government to make public the details surrounding the abduction and death of Khan, who was abducted for ransom from his residence in Imphal East district.

In response, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced that his government would provide necessary assistance to Khan’s family and take strict measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

Singh also expressed his condolences on Facebook, stating, “The Government will extend necessary assistance to the family of the deceased and take stringent measures to prevent similar incidents. I further extend my sincere condolences and pray for the departed soul to rest in peace.”

The JAC, led by convenor Ab Rahman, also refuted the claim that Khan was a drug pusher, clarifying that he was a driver living a simple life. The committee met with Singh and other members of the Meitei Pangal/Pangal CSOs on Friday night to discuss the case.

According to police reports, Khan, 33, was abducted on January 14, 2025, by suspected members of the Aranbam Tengol (AT) outfit. The kidnappers demanded Rs 5 lakh ransom from Khan’s wife, threatening his life if the money was not paid.

Despite the demand, Khan’s body was later brought to Thoubal District Hospital, where he was declared dead. Six suspects have been arrested, though the AT group denies involvement in the incident.