Manipur: Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) Manipur Unit has officially withdrawn its support from the N Biren Singh BJP-led government on Wednesday.

This withdrawal comes ahead of the 7th Session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly, which is set to begin on February 10, 2025.

The development also comes months after the Conrad Sangma-led National People’s Party, which is in power in Meghalaya, withdrew support to the Biren Singh government.

In the 2022 Assembly election in Manipur, JDU won six seats.

However, several months after the election, five of its MLAs joined the BJP, strengthening the ruling party’s position.

The BJP now holds 37 seats in the 60-member Assembly, supported by five MLAs from the Naga People’s Front and three Independents, ensuring a clear majority.

Ksh. Biren Singh, President of JD(U) Manipur Unit, has written to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, informing him of the internal developments and political alignment.

The statement highlighted that six JD(U) candidates were elected to the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly, but five of them later joined the BJP. The issue of these defections is currently being reviewed by the Speaker’s Tribunal under the 10th Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

“After JD(U) became a part of the INDIA alliance, support to the BJP-led government was withdrawn by informing the office of the Governor, the Leader of the House (Chief Minister), and the Speaker,” it added.

The JD(U) also highlighted the treatment of its lone remaining MLA, Md. Nasir, who was made to sit on the Opposition Bench during the last Assembly session. The party reiterated its stance to withdraw support and called to fomrmally recognize Md. Nasir as an Opposition MLA in the House.

Notably, Nitish Kumar’s JD(U), which won 12 seats in the general election this year, is a key ally that assisted the BJP in securing a majority after its seat count fell.