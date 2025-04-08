Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in Manipur University in 2025.

Manipur University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in the project entitled “Reconstruction of Holocene Palaeoenvironment in Loktak Lake, Manipur and its Implication towards understanding the past monsoon variability” in 2025. Manipur University came into being as a State University on June 5, 1980, under the Manipur University Act 1980. It became a Central University on October 13, 2005, through the Manipur University Act 2005, passed by the Parliament. The University has nine Schools of Studies, forty-seven departments, and seven Centres of Studies attached to various Schools of Studies. The total student strength is 7,396. Currently, the University has 119 affiliated colleges, including three medical colleges of regional and national significance. The Manipur Institute of Technology (MIT), under the School of Engineering, is a constituent college of the University. Manipur University is assessed and accredited by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) with a ‘B+’ grade (2023). The University plays a significant role in the higher education landscape of the state, contributing to intellectual, academic, social, economic, and cultural development. It serves as a catalyst for advancing knowledge in various disciplines by promoting innovation, research, and training. Located in Canchipur, Imphal, a historic site in the state, the University’s campus spans 287.53 acres. With its historical and cultural significance and scenic beauty, it provides a serene environment for study and research.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : M.Sc. Earth Sciences/ Geology with at least 60% marks and qualified NET/GATE examination.

Age Limit : 28 years. The upper age limit is relaxable up to 5 years in the case of candidates belonging to scheduled castes/ tribes/ OBC, women and physically handicapped candidates.

Fellowship : As per CSIR norms

How to apply :

Interested candidates must send scanned copies of their details (as per the format provided in Annexure-1) along with self-attested copies of all marksheets and relevant documents to the Principal Investigator Dr. Sarda Maibam, via email to [email protected] on or before 15th April, 2025. Only shortlisted candidates will get information via email for an interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here