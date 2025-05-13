Imphal: Central and State forces in a joint operation using metal detectors seized a cache of arms, explosives, a locally made rocket launcher, and ammunition from a location in Churachandpur district of Manipur on Monday, officials said.

Upon receiving an intelligence input from their sources, the joint team, using metal detectors and a sniffer dog, launched a flash operation at the vulnerable G. Khomunuam village under the Churachandpur district police station in the wee hours on Monday.

The joint team recovered warlike stores of weapons from a transit camp abandoned by the militants suspected to be the Kuki-Zo community.

The operation that lasted around 3 hours successfully yielded the recovery of the following items. It included one Pietro-beretta pistol 7.65 mm with Magazine, one 9 mm pistol with magazine, one single-barrel gun (locally made), 3 hand grenades (local made), 2 Improvised pompi, 2 tear smoke shell, 2 Smoke candle, one locally made rocket with launcher (5 feet), 2 wood piercing cell and 2 cartridge 38 mm Anti-Riot.

Later, the seized items were handed over to the Churachandpur district police station for proper investigation and legal proceedings.

