Manipur: Joint operation launched to rescue missing 54-year-old man

Imphal: The army and Manipur police have jointly launched an operation to rescue a 54-year-old man who has been reported missing since the morning of November 25 after heading for work in Leimakhong army camp, located along the interdistricts of Imphal West and Kangpokpi.

The joint team of the army and police have taken the prompt operation after several Meitei women protested against the missing of Laishram Kamalbabu Singh.

Singh is a supervisor for construction works in the army camp under the Military Engineering Services (MES), Leimakhong, about 20 km from Imphal.

Reports said that LK Singh was seen last entering the army camp in the CCTV footage on Monday and his whereabouts are still unknown to date. His mobile lost contact at 2:23 pm on Monday.

The elder brother of the missing person told the newsmen that a formal complaint over the case has been lodged with the Sekmai police station and the rescue operation is ongoing.

In a related development, there were brief confrontations between the army and women from Kanto Village who staged a protest, demanding the safe release of the missing person.