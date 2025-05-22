Manipur journalists protest press freedom violation, boycott govt news

Imphal: Newspapers remained absent from the stands in Imphal on Thursday, and local cable networks went silent a day earlier as journalists in Manipur launched protests over an incident involving security forces and members of the press.

The All Manipur Working Journalists’ Union (AMWJU) and the Editors’ Guild of Manipur (EGM) spearheaded the protest, calling for a complete pen-down strike.

The agitation was triggered by an incident on Monday, May 20, near the Gwalatabi checkpost in Imphal East district, where security personnel reportedly instructed journalists to cover up the “Manipur State Transport” signage on a government-issued vehicle. The journalists were en route to Ukhrul district to report on the Shirui Lily Festival.

The directive, seen as an affront to press freedom, prompted a strong response from the media fraternity. As part of their protest, both print and broadcast news operations were halted in the state capital.

Normal reporting activities resumed on Thursday, May 22, after the Governor of Manipur assured journalists that an inquiry committee would be formed to investigate the circumstances surrounding the Gwalatabi checkpost incident, which occurred approximately 25 kilometers from Imphal.

Despite the partial resumption of duties, the AMWJU and EGM have announced an ongoing boycott of all news related to both state and central government activities.

However, coverage of the Shirui Lily Festival will continue, reflecting the journalists’ commitment to cultural reporting while protesting perceived governmental interference.