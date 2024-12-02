Imphal: The Kuki Students’ Organization (KSO), a prominent student body representing the Kuki community in Manipur, has appealed to the National Testing Agency (NTA) to set up a UGC-NET examination center in Churachandpur district for the January 2025 exams.

In a letter addressed to Dr. Sadhana Parasar, Senior Director (Examination) at the NTA, KSO Education Secretary Thangmoi Haokip emphasized the urgent need for a local examination center in light of the ongoing ethnic tensions in Manipur.

Haokip stated, “A local examination center in Churachandpur is not merely a convenience but an imperative in these extraordinary circumstances.”

The KSO has also requested the NTA to allow candidates to modify their exam center preferences during the correction window, which is scheduled to open on December 12, 2024, or on another applicable date.