Imphal: Licypriya Kangujam, a prominent environmental activist from Manipur known for her climate action campaigns, received the National Youth Day Award 2025 during the National Youth Day observance in New Delhi on Sunday.

She accepted the award from Jual Oram, the Union Minister of Tribal Affairs, Government of India.

Licypriya, born on October 2, 2011, is one of the youngest climate activists globally.

She has actively campaigned for climate action in India since 2018, advocating for measures such as passing new laws to reduce India’s pollution levels, making climate-change literacy mandatory in schools, raising awareness about climate change, and holding world leaders accountable for climate justice.

Licypriya has addressed global leaders at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP25) in 2019 and the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in 2022.

She also serves as a Special Envoy for Timor-Leste.

Her efforts have earned her multiple recognitions, including the 2024 Swami Agnivesh Change Maker Award.

In December 2023, Licypriya made a powerful statement at COP28 in Dubai, holding a sign that read, “End fossil fuel, save our planet and our future.”

During a meeting with Jual Oram, she urged the inclusion of the Meitei community in India’s scheduled tribe lists and called for the swift restoration of peace and normalcy in the conflict-stricken state of Manipur.