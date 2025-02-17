Imphal: A 25-year-old man suspected to be associated with a proscribed valley-based underground group was arrested on a charge of involving in anti-social activities in Imphal East, Manipur.

The central para-military troopers acting on specific information apprehended Wangmayum Muktajuddin alias Amuba (25) during an operation conducted at a hinted area of Khabeisoi Maning Leikai near the Manipur police training centre in Imphal East district.

According to the police report, the arrested individual was an active cadre of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party-People’s War Group (KCP-PWG).

“The accused was involved in extortion activities from the general public, private firms as well as government officials”, the report stated.

At the time of his arrest, no illegal item was recovered.

However, the report added that he was handed over to the Manipur police for necessary legal action.