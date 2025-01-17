Imphal: Meira Paibis (women folk) activists on Friday staged a sit-in protest in Manipur’s Bishnupur district on Friday, condemning the killing of a teenage school student and the arrests of six village volunteers by Manipur Police commandos.

Meira Paibis organized the protest at Phumlou Community Hall as part of ongoing demonstrations against the incident.

The tragic incident took place on December 14 at Salungpham in Thoubal district.

Despite the passage of time, protests and agitations continue to intensify, particularly since Friday, under the leadership of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) across various locations in the Valley district.

Manipur Police claimed that Laishram Prem, 18, a Class 10 student residing in Thoubal Khunnou, was killed in an encounter with security forces in Salungpham. Six others were also arrested during the operation.

The police further alleged that Prem was a cadre of a banned underground group.

However, this claim is vehemently refuted by his family, the JAC, and local Meira Paibis, who maintain that he was a dedicated village volunteer and a diligent student.

The JAC has issued a strong demand for the unconditional release of the arrested volunteers.

Police have claimed to have recovered arms and ammunition from the arrested individuals, alleging that these were looted from a police armory.

On December 27-28, a 24-hour statewide shutdown was enforced by the JAC to demand justice for the victims of the Salungpham incident.