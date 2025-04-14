Imphal: The Meitei Hindu community of Manipur joyously celebrated their New Year, known as ‘Cheiraoba‘ 2025, on Monday. The festival is marked by unique customs that blend ancestral reverence with hopes for a prosperous year.

A central tradition of Cheiraoba involves a thorough cleansing of homes by every Meitei Hindu family. Later followed by a special meal or feast featuring a diverse array of dishes prepared using fresh, seasonal vegetables.

A significant aspect of this feast symbolizes the connection to the land’s bounty.

The observance continues with a sacred ritual where the eldest member of the family offers the prepared meal to the Hindu Gods and Goddesses worshipped within their household.

This offering precedes the entire family partaking in the feast together, fostering a sense of unity and shared blessings.

Post the communal meal, a distinctive tradition unfolds as families traditionally climb a nearby hill.

People considered these hills as the sacred abodes of their deities. This symbolic ascent serves as a powerful reminder that the land of Manipur encompasses hills and valleys, acknowledging the historical connection of their ancestors to the hill regions.

Interestingly, people believe that the Bengali calendar influenced the celebration of Cheiraoba by Meitei Hindus in Manipur. The cultural adaptation occurred after the adoption of Hinduism by many Meiteis in the early 18th century.

This blend of indigenous traditions with adopted religious practices showcases the evolving cultural landscape of Manipur.

On this joyous occasion, Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla extended his heartfelt greetings to the people of Manipur.

In his message, the Governor stated that Cheiraoba is a time of renewal and celebration, marking the transition from the old to the new, symbolizing fresh beginnings, hope, and progress.

As families come together to prepare special meals and offer prayers, the festival fosters unity and a sense of gratitude, he said.

“On this auspicious occasion, let us reaffirm our commitment to peace, prosperity, and harmony in our communities. May the coming year bring happiness, success, and well-being to every household in Manipur,” the Governor added.