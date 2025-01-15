Manipur: Militant camp dismantled, arms & ammo recovered in Kangpokpi

Imphal: Indian security forces uncovered two temporary militant camps and recovered a large cache of arms, ammunition and explosives in Kangpokpi, Manipur.

The security forces, as a part of the joint operation, launched an assault on an improvised camp located at Zero Point-P1 Railway Tunnel Road (6 km North of COB Kotlen) areas under New Keithelmanbi-Police Station, Kangpokpi District on Tuesday.

Officials stated that the camp was completely dismantled and a substantial quantity of explosives and materials were recovered from the site.

In the second operation launched at a hideout located between Phayeng Ridge Freedom Hill and Phayeng village under New Keithelmanbi-PS, Kangpokpi District a large number of weapons were also retrieved. However, no arrests were made during the operations.

The recovered items included one 9mm CMG with two magazines, two country single barrel rifles, a radio receiver, two bolt action rifles, five pistols, three hand grenades, four electric detonators, three detonators (No 36 hand grenade), two .380mm live round ammunitions, 4 0.22 mm live round ammunitions, 4 9mm live round ammunitions, two tear smoke shell (SR), a gas gun shell, a tear smoke (LR) and 1 Baofeng radio set.

The recovered items have been handed over to the concerned police stations for legal formalities, the sources added.