Manipur: Militant camps busted in Churachandpur-Bishnupur

Imphal: Security forces, in a joint operation, busted a militants’ hideout and recovered a large cache of arms, ammunition, explosives, and warlike stores of weapons in the interdistricts of Churachandpur and Bishnupur in Manipur.

Acting upon specific intelligence inputs, a combined team of Bishnupur police commandos, Nambol police, 33 Assam Rifle and 8th Battalion CRPF launched a joint operation in the fringe area between Aigejang foothills under the Nambol police station.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Searches in the indicated area have led to the recovery of a huge cache of arms ammunition and explosives after busting a militants’ hideout.

However, no arrests were made as the militants fled from the scene after getting hints from security forces.

The recovered items include one .303 rifle, one bolt action rifle, two single-barrel guns, one .22 pistol with magazine, one 9mm pistol with magazine, five highly explosive hand grenades, one Chinese hand grenade, four 40mm highly explosive lathode grenades, one long-range modified mortar shell, two 2-inch mortar shells with carrier, ten empty cases of SLR, two tear gas grenades, one stun grenade, one smoke grenade, five smoke shells, one wood piercing shell, four anti-riot rubber bullets, two chilli grenades and five tear smoke shells.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!