Manipur: Mob kills 26-year-old man over alleged blasphemy video

Imphal: A 26-year-old man was lynched by a mob in Yairipok, Thoubal district of Manipur, on Friday night after allegedly burning a copy of the Quran and sharing a video of the act on social media, according to police reports.

The deceased, identified as Md Imran, a resident of Yairipok Kekru Loubuk Leikai and son of the late Azeruddin, had reportedly uploaded a video earlier in the day in which he is seen burning the Quran and making provocative remarks about the Islamic holy book.

In the video, which quickly went viral, Imran reportedly claimed the Quran describes the creation of the world by the Almighty and stated that “the time for the Quran has come to an end.”

The footage sparked widespread outrage within the local Muslim community, leading to heightened tensions. A large group of individuals allegedly tracked Imran down and assaulted him.

Police received information about the incident and located Imran’s body near a riverbank in Yairipok around 9 PM. Authorities confirmed that he had succumbed to injuries from the attack.

Law enforcement officials have registered a case and launched an investigation into both the alleged act of blasphemy and the subsequent mob violence. Additional security measures have been put in place in the area to prevent further unrest.

Authorities have urged the public to maintain peace and refrain from spreading inflammatory content on social media.