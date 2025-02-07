Imphal: Chairperson of the Manipur State Commission for Women (MSCW), Thumlip Tiningpham has called upon the women to sensitize on various issues related to workplace harassment and its prevention, prohibition, and redressal.

Thumlip Tiningpham, was speaking in a sensitization programme on “Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (prevention, prohibition and redressal) Act, 2013 held at Imphal on Thursday.

Women face various kinds of harassment at the workplace, despite occupying 50 percent of the workforce in general.

To avoid such cases of harassment, Acts and Rules are enacted to empower women by the Government, she said.

She continued that in workplaces or institutions where women employees are required to discharge their duties beyond official working hours, such as the Directorate of Information, and Public Relations (DIPR), it is very important to have the knowledge of “Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (prevention, prohibition and redressal) Act, 2013.

The Chairperson further added that even though the provision of women empowerment has been given, it is meaningless until and unless we apply it in our daily lives.

The event was jointly organized by the DIPR and MSCW.