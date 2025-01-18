Imphal: The Manipur State Commission for Women (MSCW) has submitted a list of recommendations to the state government for full-proof protection and welfare of the Internally Displaced persons (IDPs) taking shelter in different relief camps in the Jiribam district.

The MSCW fact-finding team led by its chairperson Th Tiningpham Monsang along with two members visited Jiribam from November 28 to 30 and took the report on the killing of civilians residing at refuge camps operating there.

These recommendations include taking swift action to apprehend those responsible for the killing of six civilians and ensuring the safety and protection of women and girls from future atrocities and inhumane acts. To help the IDPs rebuild their lives, the commission emphasized the need for programs that provide livelihood opportunities, regular distribution of free sanitary napkins, and the construction of separate hygienic toilets with an uninterrupted water supply for women.

Additionally, the MSCW called for the issuance of ID cards to the displaced individuals to facilitate access to existing livelihood schemes and recommended deploying an adequate number of women police personnel in Jiribam to enhance security.

The commission also stressed the importance of providing separate toilets for women in all government offices and increasing resources for the Jiribam One Stop Center.

To improve living conditions in relief camps, it suggested installing partitions to offer privacy to families and addressing the lack of trained personnel in small-scale industries by identifying new skills, providing training, and promoting sustainable livelihoods for the inmates.

For seeking reports, the team visited the three IDP camps located at Multipurpose Sports Complex, Bidyanagar, namely, the Sports Complex at Babukhal Development Committee, Manipur Western Gate Labour Welfare Union, and the indoor stadium where 65, 23, and 159 persons respectively are residing.

They interacted with the displaced women listened to their grievances and discussed how to improve their living conditions. The team also distributed items of necessities to the inmates during their visit.