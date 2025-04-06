Guwahati: Over 4000 people of the Meitei Pangal (Manipuri Muslims) took to the streets and protested against the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025 on Sunday in Manipur.

Islamic Students’ Association (ISA) in collaboration with ASSU & MPCM Sora launched the protest rally at Sora in Kakching district along National Highway 102.

The protesters also sought various slogans condemning the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025, including ‘revoke WAQF BILL 2025,’ and ‘owner of WAQF is Allah, the custodian of WAQF is the Muslim Community.’

A brief scuffle occurred between the protesters and the Irong Chesaba Police.

However, no reports of untoward incidents have been reported yet.

Notably, the upper house of parliament passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 on Friday, following approval by the lower house.

Muslim communities across India have since voiced opposition, demanding its repeal due to concerns over the act’s impact on the management and autonomy of Waqf properties.



