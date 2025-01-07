Guwahati: The alleged torture and forced consumption of pork against the religious beliefs of a Muslim boy by members of the Arambai Tenggol, a vigilante group in Manipur, has sparked widespread outrage.

A disturbing video circulating on social media purportedly depicts members of the group subjecting the young man to brutal physical and emotional abuse.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Several organizations, including Anjuman Isla E Musra, Kwakta Jamiat Ulma, All Kwakta Coordinating Committee, All Meitei Pangal Youth Association, and All Kwakta Youth Voluntary Organisation, have demanded an explanation from the Arambai Tenggol by January 7.

The All Manipur Muslim Students’ Organisation (AMSO) strongly condemned the incident, terming it a deliberate attempt to disrupt communal harmony.

“Is Arambai Tengol authorized to act as a law-enforcing agency? Why did this group take matters into their own hands, apprehending and beating the boy before handing him over to the police?” AMSO questioned.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The organization urged the Manipur government to ban such vigilante actions and uphold the rule of law.

The incident reportedly occurred on January 4 when 18-year-old Tampakmayum Aktar was allegedly summoned by the Arambai Tenggol Heingang Unit in Imphal on accusations of molesting a colleague.

Narrating his ordeal, Aktar alleged that he was tied up, assaulted, and forced to consume pork by the group. He claimed the AT group accused the Muslim community of plotting to “erase” the Meitei community through drug trafficking. He further accused an AT leader of piercing his hands with nails.

Aktar explained that he was summoned due to a misunderstanding involving a female Meitei colleague at his workplace. He stated that a casual conversation with a friend was misinterpreted by the colleague, leading to her informing her brothers and the AT group.

When confronted by the group at their Heingang unit, Aktar was subjected to intense interrogation regarding the “prohibition of relationships” between Meiteis and Muslims.

Despite denying any romantic involvement with the girl, he was allegedly subjected to a brutal physical assault.

The woman, however, claimed that Aktar had indeed proposed to her, which she firmly rejected. According to her account, Aktar reacted with inappropriate behavior following her refusal. She further stated that she had filed an FIR at Lamphel police station regarding the incident.

The Arambai Tenggol, however, has vehemently denied all allegations of torture and forced consumption of pork. A leader of the organization maintained that the individual in question was handed over to the police for his own safety.