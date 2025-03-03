Manipur: Physics paper leaked on social media ahead of HSSLCE 2025

Imphal: The Physics question paper for the ongoing Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSSLCE) 2025, conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (CoHSEM), was leaked on Monday.

Speaking to reporters in Imphal, the general secretary of the influential Students’ Union of Kangleikak, Manipur (SUK) confirmed that the leaked question paper had surfaced on various social media platforms across the Manipur valley before the examination took place.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The SUK leader urged the authorities to thoroughly investigate the matter and ensure that strict action is taken against those responsible for the leak. He emphasized the need for severe punishment to deter such activities in the future.

This incident follows the commencement of the Class XII exams under CoHSEM, which began on February 17, with a total of 29,065 students participating across 112 examination centers in the state.

In response to the leak, official sources revealed that a complaint had been lodged with the state cybercrime police station, and an investigation has been initiated. Authorities assured that those responsible for the leak would be arrested shortly.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Additionally, the Manipur Cyber Crime Unit had earlier made arrests in connection with the Social Science question paper leak of the High School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSLCE) 2025. Two individuals were apprehended and charged under the Manipur Prevention of Malpractices in High School Leaving Certificate and Higher Secondary Examination Act 2024, the IPC, and the Cyber Crime Act.

The Act stipulates that individuals involved in leaking question papers-whether in their possession, during transportation, printing, or evaluation-could face imprisonment ranging from five to ten years, along with substantial fines ranging from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 10 crore.