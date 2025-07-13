Imphal: A joint team from state and central forces arrested an alleged cadre of the proscribed People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and recovered a large quantity of arms, ammunition, explosives, and communication devices in separate operations over the past 36 hours in Manipur, officials reported on Sunday.

Police stated that the arrestee was directly involved in extortion activities targeting government offices, businessmen, local shopkeepers, oil pumps, and transporters in Bishnupur, Imphal East, and Imphal West districts.

The arrest took place at Wangjing Bazar under Thoubal Police Station in Thoubal district. The accused was later identified as Meisnam Manglemnganba Meitei, also known as Chumthangkhanba (27), of Laingoubi Mayai Leikai under Kumbi Police Station, Bishnupur district.

The security forces also recovered one mobile phone, one SIM card, one Aadhaar card, one PAN card, one Voter ID card, and one money bag

In another operation conducted in the adjoining foothills of Itham Uyok Ching near Itham village, under Maphou Dam Police Station, Imphal East district, the joint team recovered weapons from an abandoned insurgents’ camp.

The recovered items included: one 12-bore gun, two rounds of .32 ammunition, two No. 36 hand grenades, one .32 pistol with magazine, one live 12-bore cartridge, two tube launchers, one Baofeng RS radio wireless set with charger, and two detonators.