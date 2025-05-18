Imphal: In a major operation targeting suspected anti-national elements, security forces in Manipur arrested 14 individuals on Saturday, including four militants affiliated with various underground groups and ten other suspects. The authorities also seized a substantial cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives.

A joint team comprising civil police and central security forces carried out a coordinated cordon and search operation in the foothill areas of Kumbi Setupur under the jurisdiction of Kumbi Police Station in Bishnupur district.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

During the operation, they detained ten suspects from the area. In addition, the team conducted house-to-house searches in vulnerable pockets of Kumbi village to uncover hidden threats and materials.

As part of the follow-up action, the team recovered a significant number of weapons and protective equipment, including two sub-machine carbines with empty magazines, a modified carbine machine gun with an empty magazine, a double-barrel gun, and a 9 mm pistol with an empty magazine.

They also found twenty live rounds of 9 mm ammunition, five PEK explosives weighing around one kilogram, one tear smoke shell (soft nose), one stun shell, another tear smoke shell, five bulletproof helmets, a bulletproof jacket, and four bulletproof plates.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In separate but coordinated operations later that day, the police apprehended four militants belonging to proscribed groups, namely the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group), United National Liberation Front-Pambei faction (UNLF-P), and the Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL).

Officials have taken the arrested individuals, along with the seized materials and detained suspects, to different police stations for further legal proceedings and investigation.