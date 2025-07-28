Imphal: In a significant blow to illegal trade networks, Manipur foiled a large-scale liquor smuggling attempt on National Highway 102 near the Mantripukhri area under Heingang-PS, Imphal East district, during a swift and strategic operation on Sunday.

Two alleged smugglers were arrested along with the illegal items during the targeted operation, the police reported on Monday.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Acting on intelligence input, personnel from the Anti-Smuggling Squad of the Manipur police intercepted a consignment consisting of 16,073 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and cans of assorted liquor.

During the anti-liquor drive, the police apprehended two individuals from the Mantripukhri area under Heingang-PS, Imphal East district:

(i) Thangjam Arbin Singh (28) of Sagolband Thangjam Leikai, Imphal West district, and

(ii) Keisham Santa Meetei (40) of Kangsoibi Mapal, Bishnupur district.

From their possession, a large consignment totaling 16,073 bottles of IMFL of assorted brands was seized. The approximate monetary value of the seized illicit liquor in the local clandestine trade is estimated at Rs. 55,00,000/-. The arrests and seizures were made because they were unable to produce valid documents concerning the seized items, the report stated. Later, the two individuals, along with the seized liquor, were handed over to the Excise Department for proper legal proceedings.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The police, in a statement, reiterated their firm commitment to curbing illegal activities, especially in sensitive border and conflict-prone areas, and emphasized ongoing efforts to maintain peace, security, and lawful order in the region.