Imphal: Manipur police, in coordination with the central security forces, arrested three suspected drug traffickers – two males and a female and recovered 13 soap cases containing contraband drugs and Rs 1.17 crore in cash from them during the past 36 hours.

In the first operation, the security forces arrested two suspected smugglers between Haichin village (Myanmar) and Suangdoh village (India) under the Singngat police station in Churachandpur District of Manipur.

The apprehended persons were later identified as Nangkhauthiu (47) of Sehjang Village, Churachandpur District, and Tuangpu Guite (41) of Gaugpimual village, Churachandpur District.

The police reported that they had been arrested in connection with the drug smuggling. A sum of Rs. 1,17,30,600 (One crore seventeen lakh thirty thousand six hundred) in cash was seized from their possession.

In another operation against the narcotic smuggler(s), Manipur Police arrested an individual, namely, Najima (42), wife of Mohammed Mahanddin of Kwakta Ward number 6, Bishnupur District, from Nachou Panthong under Bishnupur-PS, Bishnupur District.

Police seized 13 soap cases containing suspected Heroin powder, approx. 152 grams (excluding plastic soap cases and the plastic pouch’s weight), two mobile handsets, and one Aadhar Card.

The reports added that the arrested persons and seized materials are currently in the concerned police station for legal proceedings under the relevant sections of the law.