Imphal: Manipur police arrested an alleged cadre of the banned Kangleipak Community Party – Meeyamgi Feengang Lanmi (KCP-MFL) group on Tuesday.

The Imphal East district police’s Anti-Extortion Unit launched a targeted operation in areas surrounding Modern College from Porompat to Ayangpalli Road, under the jurisdiction of Porompat police station at around 7 am.

During the intelligence-driven operation, police trapped the suspect and seized ten high-explosive hand grenades, and ten tube launchers.

Police also recovered a two-wheeler, a green iron ammunition box, a mobile phone, and a blue sack bag from the suspect.

The arrested individual, identified as Yumnam Suresh Meitei @ Thoungamba Mangang @ Poirei Mangang, 28, is a resident of Ayangpalli.

Police arrested him for his alleged involvement in extortion of money from the public, private businesses, college staff, and government officials over time.